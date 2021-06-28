Roanoke to hold event at the park

ROANOKE - A community cookout will be held at the top pavilion just behind the park pool this Friday at 4 p.m. Dinner, which will consist of a grilled chicken sandwich, music and an ice cream social will be held to purchase a new diving board and slide for the pool, which will be open for swimming and other family activities. Some of the other events include:

-Gospel quartet Alive In Him begins at 5 p.m. At 6 p.m., 70's songs by Glenn. Lawn chairs should be brought

-Free fire truck rides begin at 5:30 p.m. Waiting and pickup area will be at the sidewalk along Third Street

-Community wide class reunion starts at 6 p.m. Individuals should register his/her name and year of graduation at the designated table. Pictures will be taken if desired. Former high school instructors Darrel Sutter and Max Tessier will be in attendance and available for visiting with students (subject to change based on availability)

-A mystery fruit game will be a $1 ticket purchase. If all three fruits match, the individual will win a voucher for the pool concession stand

-An envelope board will be set up. Grab an envelope numbered 1-100 and put that corresponding amount inside. Add more if desired. If all 100 envelopes are filled, it raises $5,050 for the pool

-Puppy petting station will be available. Children can interact with puppies of all ages.

For more information, contact Bev Luginbuhl, (309) 712-3448.

