 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke to see increase in paid ambulance staff

Roanoke to see increase in paid ambulance staff

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - The ambulance squad will likely have to hire paid help to maintain a viable service on weekends due to the decline in the number of volunteers.

At a Sept. 8 meeting, Chief Renee Arnold told the village board five volunteers were carrying the Friday through Sunday shifts and doing more than their share in a stressful situation.

“(Covering weekends with paid day shift) would alleviate some of the stress,” Arnold said. 

The board indicated the alternative option to hiring paid help is to discontinue service answering calls on weekends and turning those over to another town, which would delay the response time.

See full article on Sept. 17 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GSB marks a century of service
News

GSB marks a century of service

  • Updated

GOODFIELD - Goodfield State Bank is marking its centennial year in 2020. But, the institution’s roots in the southern Woodford County communit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News