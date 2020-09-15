Roanoke to see increase in paid ambulance staff

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - The ambulance squad will likely have to hire paid help to maintain a viable service on weekends due to the decline in the number of volunteers.

At a Sept. 8 meeting, Chief Renee Arnold told the village board five volunteers were carrying the Friday through Sunday shifts and doing more than their share in a stressful situation.

“(Covering weekends with paid day shift) would alleviate some of the stress,” Arnold said.

The board indicated the alternative option to hiring paid help is to discontinue service answering calls on weekends and turning those over to another town, which would delay the response time.

See full article on Sept. 17 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0