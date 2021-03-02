Roanoke to test siren warning for flooding

ROANOKE - The village will test a specialized warning signal on its emergency sirens in the next few months that could be used to alert residents to impending flash flooding. That is according to Roanoke Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Oltman, who appeared at Monday night's village board meeting.

According to Oltman, the planned test is set for April 6. The emergency tornado sirens are regularly tested at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. In addition, a second different two-tone alert will be sounded, followed by a voice message that indicates a different kind of emergency that could include flash flooding, hazardous material spills or other emergencies.

“We have the capability to do this,” Oltman said. “It will take a lot of education of the public for people to be aware (of how the siren will be used).”

A second test of the siren will be conducted at 6 p.m. on the same day, which, according to Oltman, will give people who are not in town on a weekday morning the opportunity to hear the alert and understand it.

