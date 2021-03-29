Roanoke to test siren

The EMA tests the weather warning siren the first Tuesday of each month in fair weather. It is meant to instruct residents what the alert sounds like in the event of a possible tornado as well as to test it for any needed repairs. However, after the first warning ends at 10 a.m., a second alert will also be tested—a specialized warning signal used to alert residents to the possibility of flash flooding or other emergencies. The second alert will be two-tone, which will be different from the tornado siren and it will be followed by a voice message that indicates a different kind of emergency. For testing purposes, the message will be a short explanation of the alert.