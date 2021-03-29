 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke to test siren

Roanoke to test siren

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - The local Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will test warning sirens next Tuesday, April 6, but the test will be different from those in the past.

The EMA tests the weather warning siren the first Tuesday of each month in fair weather. It is meant to instruct residents what the alert sounds like in the event of a possible tornado as well as to test it for any needed repairs. However, after the first warning ends at 10 a.m., a second alert will also be tested—a specialized warning signal used to alert residents to the possibility of flash flooding or other emergencies. The second alert will be two-tone, which will be different from the tornado siren and it will be followed by a voice message that indicates a different kind of emergency. For testing purposes, the message will be a short explanation of the alert.

“We have the capability to do this,” said EMA Director Mike Oltman. “It will take a lot of education of the public for people to be aware (of how the siren will be used).”

See full article on April 1 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Driver's bureau open

  • Updated

ROANOKE - The local branch of the Illinois Secretary of State's office is now open in its new location.

Grilling ‘em up at Gus’s
News

Grilling ‘em up at Gus’s

  • Updated

ROANOKE - Two weeks ago, Gus’s Grill opened at 610 W. Front St., approximately four months after it was originally supposed to have customers.…

News

Cleanup days set in Roanoke

  • Updated

ROANOKE - At Monday night's meeting, the village board designated three cleanup days, where residents can bring unwanted items for disposal. T…

News

Dialing switch to happen in the fall

  • Updated

SPRINGFIELD - In seven and a half months, individuals in the 309 area code will be required to use 10-digit dialing or 1+10-digit when making …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News