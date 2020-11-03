 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke with no plans to enforce new COVID restrictions

Roanoke with no plans to enforce new COVID restrictions

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE - The village board has decided it will take a “hands off” approach is it relates to the enforcement of new restrictions ordered by Gov. JB Pritzker related to the COVID pandemic. That was determined at Monday night's meeting.

The restrictions that will prohibit indoor dining, patronizing bars, as well as limiting the number of people for gatherings, will go into effect Wednesday, as ordered by Pritzker. However, many businesses have decided not to comply with the order, as they feel the governor does not have the authority to impose the restrictions. The village does not plan to enforce violations.

“The village has no responsibility to enforce the governor’s mandate,” board president Mike Smith said. “If they want (to open and follow sanitizing procedures), I have no problem with it.”

Smith added the board also will not interfere with social events or churches holding services. The mandate limits gatherings of up to 25 percent of capacity or 25 people, whichever is less.

See full article on Nov. 5 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Eureka woman jailed over incident

  • Updated

BLOOMINGTON – A resident of Eureka remains in McLean County Jail after an altercation that left a man with a portion of a chair leg stuck in h…

Swan song for Halloween event
News

Swan song for Halloween event

  • Updated

EUREKA - For the past two decades, 411 Pearson Street has been the hub of Halloween in town. Long known as the “Spook House,” this year’s “Spo…

News

EHS going to remote learning

  • Updated

In lieu of Eureka High School shifting from in-class to remote learning, effective Wednesday through at least Nov. 11, here is a letter from S…

News

Accident claims one

  • Updated

EL PASO – According to local authorities, a resident of Carlock was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning two miles southwest of El …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News