Roanoke with no plans to enforce new COVID restrictions

ROANOKE - The village board has decided it will take a “hands off” approach is it relates to the enforcement of new restrictions ordered by Gov. JB Pritzker related to the COVID pandemic. That was determined at Monday night's meeting.

The restrictions that will prohibit indoor dining, patronizing bars, as well as limiting the number of people for gatherings, will go into effect Wednesday, as ordered by Pritzker. However, many businesses have decided not to comply with the order, as they feel the governor does not have the authority to impose the restrictions. The village does not plan to enforce violations.

“The village has no responsibility to enforce the governor’s mandate,” board president Mike Smith said. “If they want (to open and follow sanitizing procedures), I have no problem with it.”

Smith added the board also will not interfere with social events or churches holding services. The mandate limits gatherings of up to 25 percent of capacity or 25 people, whichever is less.

See full article on Nov. 5 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0