Roanoke wrapping up work to buy building

ROANOKE - The village board expects to complete the closing to purchase the former Commerce Bank building shortly, which should open the door to begin remodeling work the first week in January. At a Dec. 21 meeting, the board appointed Bob Knepp to sign the final papers for the transfer. Board president Mike Smith was unavailable to sign the papers, which prompted Knepp’s appointment for that sole purpose.

“It is narrowly focused and it’s only for the closing,” Smith said.

Final negotiations included an agreement to allow Commerce to keep and remove the automated teller machine (ATM) and other details. It was also the consensus of the board to accept an offer from Morton Community Bank to buy the safety deposit boxes located inside the bank for $10,000.

