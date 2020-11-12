 Skip to main content
RUMC activities postponed

Due to restrictions as a result of COVID-19, three popular events sponsored by the Roanoke United Methodist Church have been postponed. This includes the UM Men’s sausage sale as well as the UM Women’s cookie walk and Frosty’s Café. All three were to be held Dec. 5.

Both the sausage sale and cookie walk are the church’s main fundraisers. The proceeds from the sausage sale helps send youth to various camps as well as missionary activities. The church greatly appreciates the community involvement with these fundraisers and hopes to continue them for years to come.

