Saint Jude Run going virtual

EUREKA - This coming Saturday morning, Kate Wilson and Zach Sancken will have the adrenaline flowing. But, not because they’re preparing for a 30-mile run. Instead, they will lead and motivate the more than 75 local runners to raise money for the local run to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“We’re still having an event,” Sancken said, “but it’s quite different from previous years.” The COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying social distancing guidelines have forced changes. “Typically, we run from Eureka to Peoria in one big group, then combine with about 3,500 runners from other cities. We participate in the (WEEK-TV) telethon with St. Jude patients and supporters there. It’s a big thing.”

It will start around 8:20 a.m. and air via Facebook Live from Upper Lake Park. Volunteer "can-shakers” will be at the corner of Main and Center Streets (Illinois Route 117 and U.S. Route 24, respectively) from 8:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. to gather donations.

