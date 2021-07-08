Saint Jude runners back at it

EUREKA - Big smiles will abound the morning of July 17 when the St. Jude Eureka-to-Peoria runners step off from the Woodford County Courthouse lawn. But, no one’s smile will be bigger than event co-founder and co-coordinator Zach Sancken.

“We are running as a big group again this year, which is very exciting,” said a beaming Sancken. “Of course, there’s always a lot of anticipation and energy surrounding the run. But this year, there’s an even higher level of enthusiasm because last year we did not get to run together because of the (COVID-19) pandemic.”

Last year, those in the various community runs and the Memphis-to-Peoria jaunt got their miles in individually or in small groups whenever or wherever they could. Sancken recalled one local family logged miles on vacation in Florida.

This marks the seventh year for the local run, which Sancken and co-coordinator Kate Wilson established in memory of their cousin, Luke Sancken, who died of cancer in 1991 at the age 15.

According to Sancken, the run to Peoria grew in participants the first several years, which ranged from about 45 on the maiden voyage to around 90 in 2019. Last year, participation dropped into the 70s, most likely because pandemic restrictions precluded running together.

This year, as of mid-June, about 60 individuals were registered and that number is expected to grow. Sancken speculated the drop is due to the St. Jude Runs organization’s requirement that participants be fully vaccinated to travel with the group to Peoria. “It’s not just Eureka; the numbers are down across all the runs this year,” he noted.

Money raised by Eureka runners by mid-June was approximately $70,000. Last year’s final total was $135,000.

As far as a fundraising goal for 2021, “This year there were so many question marks about the event itself that we really never even talked about a goal,” Sancken said. “We are just going to raise as much as we can.”

Since its start in 2015, the local run has raised $720,000. Adrianne Yoder keeps track of it all as treasurer.

No major fundraisers such as trivia nights will be held this year. That’s due in part to Eureka School District No. 140's Fight for Life, which also raises funds for St. Jude.

“We have stepped back from fundraising events and let the schools drive those events,” Sancken said. “The money all goes to the same place.”

According to Wilson, the school district’s events have been among the most successful student-led campaigns for St. Jude in the nation.

As far as the Eureka-to-Peoria run, “It’s designed so that each participant raises at least $1,000 on our own,” Wilson said. “Many of us will have our own little fundraisers, like garage sales, bake sales or selling products like Mary Kay or Pampered Chef.” One runner is taking donations to place plastic flamingoes in unsuspecting family’s yards.

All that fundraising will culminate July 17 at 7:30 a.m. at a send-off ceremony at the courthouse. The public is welcome to attend. Runners will step off at 8 a.m. and run several miles around town. Their route will be marked by signs a few days ahead of time. They’ll run up the hill on Lake Road around 9:30 a.m. and make a stop at the pavilion.

Then, some will run the 20-mile route to Peoria. Some run only the first and last miles or anywhere in between. Runners have ranged in age from 16 to 71.

“It’s always a pretty cool group of diverse people,” Sancken noted.

The group will join runners from other locations, including the Memphis-to-Peoria run, that begins next Tuesday. Wilson is hoping supporters will line the street near the Peoria Civic Center to cheer them on.

In previous years, the entire Eureka group presented its check at the annual St. Jude Telethon, which is televised by East Peoria station WEEK Channel 25. Last year, due to pandemic precautions, only Sancken and Wilson announced the total. This year, also due to pandemic precautions, only five runners will represent the local contingent. They are scheduled to announce their total around 8:40 p.m.

“It will not be the big party atmosphere with a spaghetti dinner and all of the runners and supporters and kids watching the telethon live and visiting and celebrating,” Wilson said. “But, we are being cautious for the kids we are raising the money for.”

