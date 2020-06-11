Sancken began as Wuethrich many moons ago

A BLAST FROM THE PAST

IN THE BEGINNING - The Wuethrich brothers, Merle (far left) and Howard (far right) pose with clown Jess Darling at the grand opening of the family business in 1955. Six and a half decades later, it is now called Sancken Automotive and still located on W. Center Street in Eureka (Photo provided).

EUREKA - Americans born in 1955 turn 65 this year. For many, that milestone marks retirement. But, one local business founded in that year is not slowing down at all. In fact, it’s got the pedal to the metal.

“We are so busy. I had no idea a small shop like this could stay so busy,” said Jayme Zehr, who purchased Sancken Automotive Inc. with her husband, Jeff, three years ago. The Zehrs have three children ages six, four and two. They are third family to operate the full-service automotive shop at 609 W. Center St. (U.S. Route 24).

The first family was the Wuethrich brothers – John, Howard and Merle. They established their bulk oil business, Wuethrich Oil Co., in '55, as the siblings delivered fuel for furnaces and farm equipment. That same year, they began construction of their gas station and automotive shop after the brothers purchased land on the west edge of town from Emery Getz and Walter Anlicker. 

See full article on June 11 Woodford County Journal newsstands

