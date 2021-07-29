Secretary of State branches to reinstate mask policy

SPRINGFIELD – Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday morning that all driver service facilities, Secretary of State Offices and the Capitol Building will require employees and customers to wear a mask again effective as of Monday. This comes after a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

"It is imperative for facilities to remain open to serve the public to reduce the heavy customer volume caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year," said White in a statement. "Reinstating the mask policy for employees and customers will help achieve this goal."

Expiration dates for driver's licenses and identification (ID) cards have been extended until Jan. 1, 2022. Expired documents will remain valid until then, so customers do not need to rush in to a facility.

Due to high customer volume, White is encouraging the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a facility. Online services have been expanded and can be found at www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Many transactions can be conducted online which include the purchase of license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card and renewing driver's licenses and ID cards, including Real IDs, for those who are eligible.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has also extended the federal Real ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

