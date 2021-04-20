Siren testing reveals some glitches

ROANOKE - Testing the new additional emergency alert system went well on April 6 with a few glitches now corrected, according to Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Mike Oltman, who appeared at Monday night's village board meeting.

According to Oltman, the feedback received indicated a few residents had difficulty hearing and understanding the verbal message that was broadcast.

“The siren was heard well; the message, not so much,” Oltman said.

He added adjustments have been made in the timing of the radio signals to help with the problem. However, he noted it may be impossible for everyone to hear the message, which can be used to indicate imminent flash flooding, bio-hazard spills or other non-tornadic emergencies.

Another test will take place May 4 with one at 10 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m.

