Spa owner fulfills a dream

EUREKA – Callie Clawson has had dreams of one day being the owner of her own spa. But, someday came sooner than she anticipated due to COVID-19.

The cosmetologist and massage therapist opened Agapé Beauty Spa & Color Bar at 110 S. Main St. in the downtown business district on March 1. Prior to that, she worked nine years at The Hair Shoppe in Germantown Hills. It was Clawson's first job after she completed cosmetology school in 2012.

“We had six girls working there and it was amazing. We all got along so great,” Clawson said. “But during the (pandemic) shutdown, some of them had to stay home to do e-learning with their kids. And COVID hit hard and knocked us out. I always wanted to get over this way (Eureka) and when the opportunity opened up with The Hair Shoppe closing that was when I acted quickly.”