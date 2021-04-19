 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spa owner fulfills a dream

Spa owner fulfills a dream

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
RUNNING HER OWN BUSINESS

YOUNG CUSTOMER - Callie Clawson recently cuts the hair of Emma Jones at the Agape Beauty Spa & Color Bar in Eureka (For the Journal/Mark Jones Media Co.).

EUREKA – Callie Clawson has had dreams of one day being the owner of her own spa. But, someday came sooner than she anticipated due to COVID-19.

The cosmetologist and massage therapist opened Agapé Beauty Spa & Color Bar at 110 S. Main St. in the downtown business district on March 1. Prior to that, she worked nine years at The Hair Shoppe in Germantown Hills. It was Clawson's first job after she completed cosmetology school in 2012. 

 “We had six girls working there and it was amazing. We all got along so great,” Clawson said. “But during the (pandemic) shutdown, some of them had to stay home to do e-learning with their kids. And COVID hit hard and knocked us out. I always wanted to get over this way (Eureka) and when the opportunity opened up with The Hair Shoppe closing that was when I acted quickly.” 

At her shop, Clawson offers hair services including cuts, colors and facial waxing as well as spa treatments including spray tanning and therapeutic massage. 

See full article on April 22 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Towns decide on new leaders
News

Towns decide on new leaders

  • Updated

Mayoral races took place in the communities of Eureka and Minonk as part of Tuesday's election. Specifics are as follows (according to data re…

News

Driver's bureau open

  • Updated

ROANOKE - The local branch of the Illinois Secretary of State's office is now open in its new location.

New home on the horizon
News

New home on the horizon

  • Updated

CONGERVILLE - Brooke White took a leap of faith in August 2016 when she opened Just Like Home Daycare. She had always dreamed of owning a dayc…

News

Roanoke to test siren

  • Updated

ROANOKE - The local Emergency Management Agency (EMA) will test warning sirens next Tuesday, April 6, but the test will be different from thos…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News