Students in District 140 set to return

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - At a July 13 meeting, the District 140 school board approved a proposal for students to return to the classroom. According to Superintendent Bob Bardwell, surveys were sent out two months ago to gauge the amount of interest.

“In May, we met with our union leadership to discuss their desire and thoughts on return to school. Seventy to 75 percent of the union representations were eager to return to work. The remaining 25 percent had some varying concerns. We surveyed parents and an overwhelming 95 percent of our parents wanted us back in school, again with varying concerns on how we would do that,” Bardwell said.

Among the parameters are students are required to wear face masks for the entire day and will include any bus ride. Temperature checks are required for any individual(s) who enter any district building. Any staff or student who has a mercury greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed to return to any building for up to 72 hours. Physical distancing will be in place and new cleaning and sanitation procedures for shared spaces will be applied for students changing classrooms during the course of the day.

Tentatively, the first day of student attendance is set for Aug. 14.

See full article on July 23 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0