Students in District 140 set to return

Students in District 140 set to return

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - At a July 13 meeting, the District 140 school board approved a proposal for students to return to the classroom. According to Superintendent Bob Bardwell, surveys were sent out two months ago to gauge the amount of interest.

“In May, we met with our union leadership to discuss their desire and thoughts on return to school. Seventy to 75 percent of the union representations were eager to return to work. The remaining 25 percent had some varying concerns. We surveyed parents and an overwhelming 95 percent of our parents wanted us back in school, again with varying concerns on how we would do that,” Bardwell said. 

Among the parameters are students are required to wear face masks for the entire day and will include any bus ride. Temperature checks are required for any individual(s) who enter any district building. Any staff or student who has a mercury greater than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed to return to any building for up to 72 hours. Physical distancing will be in place and new cleaning and sanitation procedures for shared spaces will be applied for students changing classrooms during the course of the day. 

Tentatively, the first day of student attendance is set for Aug. 14.

See full article on July 23 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Woodford cases go up considerably

  • Updated

Coronavirus cases in Woodford County rose by double digits within the past week (20 to be exact). There a total of nine on Thursday, three mor…

Tornadoes, rain hit area
News

Tornadoes, rain hit area

  • Updated

At least three tornadoes were reported across Central Illinois Wednesday with flooding, intense rain and hail in areas. One was detected two m…

Rescue squad seeks donations
News

Rescue squad seeks donations

  • Updated

EUREKA - A vehicle originally used to take care of area residents more than a half century ago, now needs a little TLC of its own. And now, re…

News

Eureka makes appointments

  • Updated

EUREKA - At a July 6 meeting, the town board swore-in Melita Williams to a seat. She replaces Milt Hinnen, who served for over two decades. He…

Saint Jude Run going virtual
News

Saint Jude Run going virtual

  • Updated

EUREKA - This coming Saturday morning, Kate Wilson and Zach Sancken will have the adrenaline flowing. But, not because they’re preparing for a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News