Swan song for Halloween event

  • Updated
THE FINAL CURTAIN

ONE LAST HURRAH - Kiwanis Club members Terry and Nancy Aldridge will hold the final Spook House this weekend in Eureka (Woodford County Journal/Mark Barra).

EUREKA - For the past two decades, 411 Pearson Street has been the hub of Halloween in town. Long known as the “Spook House,” this year’s “Spook Walk” on Halloween night will be the last one for the annual tradition at the home of Kiwanis members Nancy and Terry Aldridge. The latest version will take place this Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Nancy Aldridge is a Bloomington native whose mother adored the October holiday. When she married Terry Aldridge, a former physical education at Eureka High School who also coached football and wrestling, and the couple moved to town. Nancy asked her husband if they should carry on with the Halloween party tradition. He told her since they had all of the decorations, they might as well try it.

“The first year, 100 kids came. The second year, 200 kids. The third year, there were 450 kids,” Nancy Aldridge recalled. 

See full article on Oct. 29 Woodford County Journal newsstands

