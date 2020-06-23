Tax collection going well

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - Residents are paying real estate taxes faster than last year and more are paying both installments prior to the first due date.

With the first payment deadline of July 3 looming, treasurer Melissa Andrews told the Woodford County Board her office has been very busy processing payments.

“The money is coming in better than last year,” commented Andrews at a June 16 meeting.

Tax bills total more than $76 million this year with an increase of about $350,000 over last year. Bills were mailed out May 27.

Andrews added the county has collected about $14 million in taxes with roughly half of that amount for payment of both installments. The second payment deadline is Sept. 4.

See full article on June 25 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0