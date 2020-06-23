Tax collection going well

EUREKA - Residents are paying real estate taxes faster than last year and more are paying both installments prior to the first due date.

With the first payment deadline of July 3 looming, treasurer Melissa Andrews told the Woodford County Board her office has been very busy processing payments.

“The money is coming in better than last year,” commented Andrews at a June 16 meeting.

Tax bills total more than $76 million this year with an increase of about $350,000 over last year. Bills were mailed out May 27.

Andrews added the county has collected about $14 million in taxes with roughly half of that amount for payment of both installments. The second payment deadline is Sept. 4.

