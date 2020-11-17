Teachers deal with COVID

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series about how teachers are coping to adapt to the pandemic in the classroom, as well as with remote learning.

The year was 2008 and the economy spiraled down into one of the worst economic depressions America had ever seen. Upon graduating from college, Courtney Lowe had hoped to find a job as a writer, but she soon discovered no jobs were available. Her plans changed. Instead of becoming a writer, she got a job as a teacher’s aide. That experience in the classroom led her to a new plan to become a teacher. She finished her certification and began a satisfying career in a job she loved—English and communication classes at Eureka High School.

She took maternity leave after the birth of her daughter in the fall of 2019. Lowe planned to return to her teaching career. However, once again her plan changed and life “as usual” went by the wayside.

Lowe was quick to praise her co-workers, who like her, have faced various obstacles since the pandemic began in March.

“The faculty is so incredible,” Lowe said. “My colleagues have rolled with every change, have adapted their curriculums, have provided support to one another daily...hourly, and continue to work harder than ever to make the days engaging for students.”