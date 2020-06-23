The Point set to open later this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROANOKE - It’s been a few years since local residents have had any place to wet his/her appetite over supper.

That drought appears to be over, as The Point debuts this Friday. That is something general manager Jenny Masters is optimistic she and the staff will be able to accomplish.

“I am very excited,” she said. “I’m anxious to get it open. The bar will be open and we’ll start generating enough revenue to open up the restaurant.”

The opening is in accordance with phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s state re-opening plan. It is located in the former Club 116 on E. Broad Street.

Masters added it will begin as strictly outside dining only with 25 percent occupancy and social distancing measures in place.

