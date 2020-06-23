The Point set to open later this week

The Point set to open later this week

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
NEW EATERY IN ROANOKE

ALMOST THERE – The Point will open its doors on Friday. Pictured from left to right are: Jenny Masters (general manager), Amanda Wilson, Jill Kern and Robert Boland (assistant manager) (For the Journal/Jenny Masters).

ROANOKE - It’s been a few years since local residents have had any place to wet his/her appetite over supper.

That drought appears to be over, as The Point debuts this Friday. That is something general manager Jenny Masters is optimistic she and the staff will be able to accomplish.

“I am very excited,” she said. “I’m anxious to get it open. The bar will be open and we’ll start generating enough revenue to open up the restaurant.”

The opening is in accordance with phase four of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s state re-opening plan. It is located in the former Club 116 on E. Broad Street.

Masters added it will begin as strictly outside dining only with 25 percent occupancy and social distancing measures in place.

See full article on June 25 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Woodford has another case

  • Updated

With one new case on Friday, Woodford County now has a total of 32 as it relates to the coronavirus.

EUMC to get new pastor
News

EUMC to get new pastor

  • Updated

Passersby should not be surprised if they hear tuba music coming from the Eureka United Methodist Church. The new pastor plays that particular…

News

Woodford board critical of Pritzker

EUREKA - At a special meeting this past Tuesday, the Woodford County Board adopted a position paper that criticized Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s actio…

News

I-39 ramps closed through Saturday

  • Updated

The ramp to and from northbound Interstate 39 at exit 22, located four miles east of Benson and three miles south of Minonk, will be shut down…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News