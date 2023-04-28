The following are activities planned over the next six days as it pertains to the Illinois Prairie District Public Library. This appears by date and location:

Today

Germantown Hills: baby bookworms from 9 to 10 a.m. & story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Washburn: LEGO Club from 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday

Roanoke: story time, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Saturday

Benson: Carle Health Wellmobile from 9 to 11 a.m.

Roanoke: LEGO Club, 10 a.m. to noon

Germantown Hills: Peoria Poetry Club from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (reservation required)

Monday

Germantown Hills: Moms for America Book Group discussion, 10 to 11 a.m. (reservation required), summer home energy efficiency from 11 a.m. to noon & create with cricut class, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Benson: story time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Roanoke: library greenhouse from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Metamora: baby bookworms, 9 to 10 a.m., story time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. & LEGO Club, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Germantown Hills: Book Buzz Club from 1 to 2 p.m.

Wednesday

Washburn: story time, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Germantown Hills: Knit and Stitch Group from 10 a.m. to noon (reservation required) & Apps and Digital Resources, 4:30 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit the IPDPL website at www.ipdpl.org