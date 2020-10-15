Three county residents succumb to coronavirus

According to Andrea Ingwersen, a public information officer with the county's health department, the individual was a man in his 90s with co-morbidities, which meant he had more than one disease or medical condition. She added the man was associated with a long-term care facility. The other two were women with one in her 60s and the other in her 90s. The elder one resided at Heritage Health in El Paso, while the other was not in a long-term care facility.