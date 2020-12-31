Three new laws to go into effect Friday

SPRINGFIELD – Traditionally, when a new year starts, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of new laws going into effect.

Not in 2021. Like so many other things in ‘20, the legislative spring session was stunted by COVID-19. Once the global pandemic reached Illinois in March, the General Assembly would meet for only four more days, which wrapped up the odd session during masked and socially distanced gatherings at the Capitol and Bank of Springfield Center. The fall veto session was scrapped altogether.

As a result, only three new laws will put into the books come Friday. Here’s a look at them, as well as the next increase in the minimum wage that will be applied on Friday:

Insulin costs cap