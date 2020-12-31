Three new laws to go into effect Friday

SPRINGFIELD – Traditionally, when a new year starts, there are dozens, if not hundreds, of new laws going into effect.
Not in 2021. Like so many other things in ‘20, the legislative spring session was stunted by COVID-19. Once the global pandemic reached Illinois in March, the General Assembly would meet for only four more days, which wrapped up the odd session during masked and socially distanced gatherings at the Capitol and Bank of Springfield Center. The fall veto session was scrapped altogether.
As a result, only three new laws will put into the books come Friday. Here’s a look at them, as well as the next increase in the minimum wage that will be applied on Friday:
Insulin costs cap
Senate Bill 667 (Public Act 101-0625) amends the Illinois Insurance Code to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $100 per month for all patients using a state regulated insurance plan regardless of the amount of insulin or type of covered prescription insulin drug used to fill the insured patient’s prescription. Roughly 1.3 million adults in Illinois, or 12.5 percent of the population, have diabetes. SB 667 also provides that the Illinois Department of Insurance, along with the Department of Human Services and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, must create a public insulin pricing report that includes a summary of insulin pricing practices and public policy recommendations to control and prevent the overpricing of insulin prescriptions.
According to Senator Andy Manar, a Democrat from Bunker Bill and chief sponsor of the bill, Illinoisans do not have to accept costly prescriptions as the status quo.
“We can change the fact that prescription medication costs more in the United States than any place in the world. This legislation passed because people spoke up and told their story. This historic legislation does not become law without them and their effort,” commented Manar in a statement.
Use of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in missing person cases
House Bill 2708 (Public Act 101-0266) amends the Missing Persons Identification Act to allow law enforcement agencies to obtain a DNA sample of a missing person or a DNA reference sample from family members’ DNA once a missing person report is made. It provides that law enforcement cannot retain DNA samples from family members or the missing person after the person has been located. It also adds the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, an informational clearinghouse for missing persons, to the list of laboratories that law enforcement agencies can work with when trying to find a missing person.
In a press release, Sen. Tony Munoz, D-Chicago, who is one of the bill’s sponsors, noted that using the national system will hopefully assist law enforcement find missing people sooner.
“Successfully finding a missing person requires law enforcement to move fast and we want to make sure they have every tool available to do their job,” he said.
Keeping victims’ addresses confidential
House Bill 2818 (Public Act 101-0270) amends the Address Confidentiality for Victims of Domestic Violence Act by including survivors of sexual assault and stalking in the Illinois Address Confidentiality Program (ACP), which offers survivors protection from their abusers by allowing them to acquire and use a substitute address instead of their real address. It also allows survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking who fear for their safety to apply to the ACP through the Attorney General’s Office. The ACP forwards all first-class mail and provides survivors with a substitute address for public records and documents such as driver’s licenses and state-issued identification cards.
The bill also changes the name of the law from the Address Confidentiality for Victims of Domestic Violence Act to the Address Confidentiality for Victims of Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault or Stalking Act.
In a written statement, Attorney General Kwame Raoul indicated ACP is an important added layer of protection and peace of mind for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
“I am committed to ensuring that survivors have access to the resources and support needed to aid their recoveries and I encourage survivors to participate in this program that can help protect them from the individuals who perpetrated crimes against them,” said Raoul.
Effective Friday, the minimum wage will rise from $10 per hour to $11.
The General Assembly passed increases to the minimum wage in ‘19 with legislation that raises the minimum wage $1 every year until it reaches $15 per hour in ‘25.
In ‘20, wage earners saw an hourly wage increase from $8.25 to $9.25 on Jan. 1 and to $10 on July 1.
“We want to make sure that workers earning minimum wage are aware that the $1 increase should be reflected in their paychecks for any time they work after the first of the year,” said Michael Kleinik, the state’s Department of Labor director. “While we fully expect employers will pay the new wage, we also want workers to be aware of the change.”