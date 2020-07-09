Tippey completes bee project

Tippey completes bee project

BEE-ING CLOSE TO THE ACTION

MAKING AN IMPACT - Trent Tippey stands by some beehives as part of Tippey Bee, which aims to increase the population as well as assist any individuals interested in the vocation (Photo provided).

BENSON - The Tippey Bee Project began as the answer to a buzzing question: What could you do to impact the lives of one billion people?

Trent Tippey was challenged with that question at Singularity University’s Executive Program. He started to consider how his agricultural background could be blended with his professional skills in a way that could truly make a difference in the world.

“For me, that intersection was beekeeping,” he said.

And with that, the Tippey Bee Project was born. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to help the ecosystem by inspiring youths to get involved in bee husbandry through their 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) organizations.

He grew up on a farm outside of town, as well as a few miles from where the primary Tippey Bee apiary is today. That is located on another farm that has been in the family for nearly 170 years.

See full article on July 9 Woodford County Journal newsstands

