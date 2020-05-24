Tornado touches down near Panola

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The National Weather Service office in Lincoln confirmed a tornado was on the ground shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon outside of Panola in extreme eastern Woodford County. It headed northeast, where up to hail an inch in diameter was detected in the Livingston Co. seat of Pontiac.

There was no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Also on Saturday, storms knocked down some power lines just west of Eureka near the intersection of Lake Road and 1200 East.

For the upcoming week, temperatures are expected to remain warm with a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms.

