Tornadoes, rain hit area

At least three tornadoes were reported across Central Illinois Wednesday with flooding, intense rain and hail in areas. One was detected two miles east-southeast of Gridley in McLean County just after 4 p.m. Earlier, two other touchdowns occurred around 1:35 p.m. two miles north of Green Valley and 10 minutes later another near South Pekin, both in Tazewell Co.
According to Chris Miller with the National Weather Service office in Lincoln, initial indications were the reported tornadoes were brief.
“We have not had any wind damage reports as of yet … but we have a lot of reports of heavy rain and flash flooding,” he said.
When Joshua Rakoczy saw the storm clouds near Eureka, he knew something fascinating was about to happen. A native of Pontiac, Rakoczy and his family were traveling from Pocahontas, Ark., as he tried to stay ahead of the developing storm.
“We intercepted the storm by Eureka and just tried to stay in front of it so we should not get caught in the rain and the hail,” he said. “We saw it starting to rotate near Chenoa in a town called Meadows.”
Rakoczy knew what he was watching.
“We took a county road and were sitting there with another storm spotter from Maryland and we saw it start to come down,” he added. “It touched down briefly and went back up. We went into Chenoa, called 911 and reported it to them so they could activate the sirens in Chenoa.”
He added it was over open farm land when it touched down.
“I was working on an ambulance in Minooka when one hit the Parsons building and that was my first one,” he said. “I am an amateur storm chaser. I got certified a couple of years ago at a college – going through the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) storm ready class to be a trained weather spotter.”
“What fascinates me is the unknown,” Rakoczy continued. “We sat with that storm and I had a gut feeling and told the family we are going to stay with it a little bit longer and in the end it paid off. It came down and went up very quickly and am just thankful it was over open farm land where nothing got destroyed.”
Rakoczy had plenty of eyewitnesses.
“I was with my wife and five sons and they are all fascinated by tornadoes and storms,” he said.
The kids range in age from four to 15 and they travel as a family across parts of the south, chasing storms, usually in the spring.
“We make sure we stay safe and far away,” he said. “But this storm, I felt like I could reach out and touch the clouds because they were just sucking into the storm. The kids kept asking ‘what’s that, what’s that?” but it was an amazing experience.”
At about 6:45 p.m., a potential tornado was reported over Normal and moved northeast at 20 miles per hour (mph). Weather spotters confirmed the funnel cloud. The Normal Fire Department also reported flooded roadways and stranded vehicles. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The storms also moved into Livingston Co., which triggered tornado warnings. The NWS reported one-inch diameter hail in Chatsworth at 5:15 p.m.
The Pontiac Fire Department tracked a storm near Gridley until it entered the Fairbury area. They indicated sirens were not activated in Pontiac because tornadic activity did not threaten the immediate area.
Eureka reported nearly three inches of rain over a two-hour time span. The NWS noted flooding was reported in Woodford Co., especially Roanoke, where up to six inches fell.
At one point, the region was under a Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flash Flood Warning.
