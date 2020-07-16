Tornadoes, rain hit area

He added it was over open farm land when it touched down.

“I was working on an ambulance in Minooka when one hit the Parsons building and that was my first one,” he said. “I am an amateur storm chaser. I got certified a couple of years ago at a college – going through the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) storm ready class to be a trained weather spotter.”

“What fascinates me is the unknown,” Rakoczy continued. “We sat with that storm and I had a gut feeling and told the family we are going to stay with it a little bit longer and in the end it paid off. It came down and went up very quickly and am just thankful it was over open farm land where nothing got destroyed.”

Rakoczy had plenty of eyewitnesses.

“I was with my wife and five sons and they are all fascinated by tornadoes and storms,” he said.

The kids range in age from four to 15 and they travel as a family across parts of the south, chasing storms, usually in the spring.

“We make sure we stay safe and far away,” he said. “But this storm, I felt like I could reach out and touch the clouds because they were just sucking into the storm. The kids kept asking ‘what’s that, what’s that?” but it was an amazing experience.”