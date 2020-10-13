Tribute to former RBHS building nearing completion

ROANOKE - As one historical monument was razed on the campus of Roanoke-Benson High School, a new one has risen from the dust.

The original building no longer stands, but its memory has been preserved in a newly created monument.

Built in 1920, Roanoke Victory H.S. heralded a new trend in education, as its doors opened to gather students from several small country schools throughout the township. As the student population grew, the original building underwent an addition and consolidation with Benson in 1956 and added another wing in 1962.

During the summer of 2013, construction began to connect Dick Broers Gymnasium with the adjacent Sowers Elementary through a new building, which was completed in time for the start of the 2014-15 school year. The original building was retired at the conclusion of the 2013-14 school year.

“That building was a piece of history for the village for a lot of years,” RBHS Principal Mike Tresnak said. “When it got torn down, it hurt a lot of people.”

See full article on Oct. 15 Woodford County Journal newsstands

