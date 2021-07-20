Twister levels Parsons

Note: On July 13, 2004, an EF4 tornado touched down and destroyed Parsons Manufacturing four miles west of Roanoke at 2:45 p.m. Here is a portion of the article that appeared two days later in the WCJ

Tornadoes rumbled across Central Illinois on Tuesday, as it caused demolition of the Parsons Manufacturing plant between Eureka and Roanoke.

The tornado, which may have had wind speeds up to 206 miles per hour, left the plant and many employees’ cars in a pile near the intersection of Illinois 116 and Illinois 117.

“Cars started slamming against the building. You could hear the steel being peeled back. Ceilings jumped up and down. People were praying. People were crying,” said Bill Reed of Eureka.

The plant was the biggest loss, but far from the only one left in the aftermath of the storms that swept from Metamora southeast all the way to Champaign-Urbana. Farmhouses, crops, trees and power lines all fell to tornadoes, high winds and hail as large as baseball-sized.

According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, 10 people were injured, but none were hospitalized.

