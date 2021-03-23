Two in the running for top Eureka post

EUREKA - Two weeks from today, voters will elect one of two candidates for the open mayoral seat in Woodford County's largest community. The incumbent, Scott Zimmer, decided not to seek another term. Both Eric Lind Lind and Junius Rodriquez will face each other and were asked various questions about their vision for the future.
Rodriguez, 63, graduated with a bachelor's degree from Nicholls State in Thibodaux, La., a master's degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and a doctorate from Auburn (Ala.) University. He has been a history professor at Eureka College for the past 29 years. Lind, 25, is a graduate of Eureka High School and works as a network and systems administrator at Pekin Community High School. He served on the town board from 2016 to 2018.
Eureka business vitality is, at best, stagnant. Sales tax and motor fuel tax revenue are flat. Main Street business continues to have many gaps of vacant storefronts. What is your plan to reverse this trend? Include a timeline of when these initiatives will begin.
Rodriquez: Whenever downtown storefronts have remained vacant for the better portion of a decade, it is a clear sign that that community has failed miserably in its economic development initiatives. Sadly, this is the case with Eureka and the problem has plagued multiple administrations. I view economic development as essential to our community’s ability to address a whole array of pressing concerns and the city must be an active player in this venture. I would like to see the creation of a type of Business Incubator program that fits the needs of our community’s budding entrepreneurs and encourages new business projects (e.g., veterans are a demographic group currently underrepresented in our business community.) We also need to initiate market-oriented programming and events that are designed to highlight the vibrancy of our community’s business sector. I believe that some of these initiatives could begin as early as May 2021, but others would take more time due to funding and development concerns. I would look forward to working with the Eureka Business Association to implement such policies and I would favor the city taking a much more active role in promoting things that a Chamber of Commerce might actually do in other larger communities.
The solution that I foresee is one that is multifaceted with both short-term and long-term objectives. The role of the mayor is to understand the salience of this task and to keep all the moving parts in operation to achieve the ultimate goal. For example, I am a huge proponent of the importance of entrepreneurial education as a key component within the high school curriculum and I believe that elements of consumer science can even be incorporated at the upper-middle school grade level. Transformations like these are aimed at long-term progress and designed to prevent the “hollowing out” that small towns in the Midwest are currently experiencing as young people leave to begin their careers elsewhere.
Lind: Include a timeline of when these initiatives will begin. I would counter with the consideration of amenities that exist in a community with a population of 5,495 people. Eureka is unique in the numerous offerings afforded to its residents and visitors. A four-year private college, premier school district, hospital, urgent care facility, senior living facilities, grocery, restaurants, hardware, general retail merchants, event venues, gas stations, car wash, auto sales and repair, salons, florists, financial services, local internet provider and funeral home provide a spectrum of services and goods. The Shop Local Initiative is evident in many ways, most recently illustrated in the consistent sales tax revenues received by the city throughout this past fiscal year in the midst of a pandemic and several shut-downs. I know through my extensive involvement with the City that the City regularly receives calls inquiring about available retail space. There is very little inventory in the way of vacant space or parcels for development. I also would not describe Eureka business as "stagnant at best", I see businesses working hard to adapt to a new environment, working hard to provide services and capturing grants and other opportunities to provide gainful employment and continuity of service. The town continues to direct requests and questions about new business to the resources that can best address those requests, including informing interested businesses of vacant retail space, land available for development, grant opportunities for new business development and regional resources such as the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council. As Mayor, I want to advance the work of putting Eureka on the map. I believe that working and collaborating with our local business association is key in furthering business growth and development in Eureka. We need to ensure that people know where Eureka is and what we have to offer. When I talk about Eureka to those not from here, too often people are surprised at all the great things Eureka has. In some cases, these people live in neighboring towns or even pass through Eureka frequently while commuting to other towns. We must change that. We need to further promote our town and ensure people know where Eureka is and all of the amazing things we to offer. Attracting additional consumers to our community will in turn make Eureka more attractive to potential business who wishes to develop here. At the same time, we must always look within and keep investing in the overall look and appearance of our community, especially within our downtown business zone. Curbs and sidewalks must be maintained, our streetscape must be manicured and parking concerns must be addressed. By doing these things, the town will create an inviting feel for consumers and show business owners that we appreciate the investment they put into this community and we as a community want to do the same. Motor Fuel tax is distributed by the State of Illinois and based on per capita, the town has been reserving those funds for a larger project in terms of street repair. This coming fiscal year will display one of those projects in which sealcoat will be set aside to make way for milling down and resurfacing of select streets. In addition, the town has qualified for Rebuild Illinois funds which may be used for Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) approved projects.
