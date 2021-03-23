Two in the running for top Eureka post

Lind: Include a timeline of when these initiatives will begin. I would counter with the consideration of amenities that exist in a community with a population of 5,495 people. Eureka is unique in the numerous offerings afforded to its residents and visitors. A four-year private college, premier school district, hospital, urgent care facility, senior living facilities, grocery, restaurants, hardware, general retail merchants, event venues, gas stations, car wash, auto sales and repair, salons, florists, financial services, local internet provider and funeral home provide a spectrum of services and goods. The Shop Local Initiative is evident in many ways, most recently illustrated in the consistent sales tax revenues received by the city throughout this past fiscal year in the midst of a pandemic and several shut-downs. I know through my extensive involvement with the City that the City regularly receives calls inquiring about available retail space. There is very little inventory in the way of vacant space or parcels for development. I also would not describe Eureka business as "stagnant at best", I see businesses working hard to adapt to a new environment, working hard to provide services and capturing grants and other opportunities to provide gainful employment and continuity of service. The town continues to direct requests and questions about new business to the resources that can best address those requests, including informing interested businesses of vacant retail space, land available for development, grant opportunities for new business development and regional resources such as the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council. As Mayor, I want to advance the work of putting Eureka on the map. I believe that working and collaborating with our local business association is key in furthering business growth and development in Eureka. We need to ensure that people know where Eureka is and what we have to offer. When I talk about Eureka to those not from here, too often people are surprised at all the great things Eureka has. In some cases, these people live in neighboring towns or even pass through Eureka frequently while commuting to other towns. We must change that. We need to further promote our town and ensure people know where Eureka is and all of the amazing things we to offer. Attracting additional consumers to our community will in turn make Eureka more attractive to potential business who wishes to develop here. At the same time, we must always look within and keep investing in the overall look and appearance of our community, especially within our downtown business zone. Curbs and sidewalks must be maintained, our streetscape must be manicured and parking concerns must be addressed. By doing these things, the town will create an inviting feel for consumers and show business owners that we appreciate the investment they put into this community and we as a community want to do the same. Motor Fuel tax is distributed by the State of Illinois and based on per capita, the town has been reserving those funds for a larger project in terms of street repair. This coming fiscal year will display one of those projects in which sealcoat will be set aside to make way for milling down and resurfacing of select streets. In addition, the town has qualified for Rebuild Illinois funds which may be used for Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) approved projects.