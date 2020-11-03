 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Uftring Automotive re-named Carls Automotive

Uftring Automotive re-named Carls Automotive

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
CHANGING HANDS

NEW OWNERS - Rick Uftring (left) sold his Minonk business nearly three weeks ago to Jon and Keri Carls. Carls Automotive will offer automotive repair and tire sales (For the Journal/Heidi Bowman).

MINONK - After a half-century in the car business, Rick Uftring is ready to roll into retirement. He sold Uftring Automotive, located at 1304 Carolyn Drive on the northwest side of town, to Jon and Keri Carls on Oct. 14. The business, now known as Carls Automotive, will offer automotive repair and tire sales. 

Uftring's career began in 1970 when he began employment at a Ford dealership in Flanagan, where he was involved in washing cars, changing oil and changing tires. 

“I’ve had real good employees,” recollected Uftring of his automotive shop located near Interstate 39.

Uftring is happy the business will be in the capable hands of Jon and Keri. He described Jon, who has decades of experience working on cars, as “a real workhorse.” 

See full article on Nov. 5 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

Eureka woman jailed over incident

  • Updated

BLOOMINGTON – A resident of Eureka remains in McLean County Jail after an altercation that left a man with a portion of a chair leg stuck in h…

Swan song for Halloween event
News

Swan song for Halloween event

  • Updated

EUREKA - For the past two decades, 411 Pearson Street has been the hub of Halloween in town. Long known as the “Spook House,” this year’s “Spo…

News

EHS going to remote learning

  • Updated

In lieu of Eureka High School shifting from in-class to remote learning, effective Wednesday through at least Nov. 11, here is a letter from S…

News

Accident claims one

  • Updated

EL PASO – According to local authorities, a resident of Carlock was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning two miles southwest of El …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News