Uftring Automotive re-named Carls Automotive

MINONK - After a half-century in the car business, Rick Uftring is ready to roll into retirement. He sold Uftring Automotive, located at 1304 Carolyn Drive on the northwest side of town, to Jon and Keri Carls on Oct. 14. The business, now known as Carls Automotive, will offer automotive repair and tire sales.

Uftring's career began in 1970 when he began employment at a Ford dealership in Flanagan, where he was involved in washing cars, changing oil and changing tires.

“I’ve had real good employees,” recollected Uftring of his automotive shop located near Interstate 39.

Uftring is happy the business will be in the capable hands of Jon and Keri. He described Jon, who has decades of experience working on cars, as “a real workhorse.”

