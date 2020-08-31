 Skip to main content
Upcoming election offers ballot options

EUREKA - Woodford County voters will have three different options in how he/she cast his/her ballot for the Nov. 3 election, but he/she may want to consider some factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic before choosing the best option.

The three options include vote by way of mail, early voting and going to the polls in person. Early voting can start as early as Sept. 24, while polls will open Nov. 3 for those who prefer the traditional system of heading to the appropriate precinct location.

If voting in person, individuals are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, although that will not be enforced.

“I have talked to the State’s Attorney about it and we do not think we can enforce (that masks be worn) and infringe on the right for them to vote,” County Clerk Dawn Kupfer indicated.

Kupfer added her office is prepared to handle voting with all three options and voters can choose what works best for them.

