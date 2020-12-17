Vaccine cut for Illinois

She noted while the vaccine is promising and the “beginning of the end” of the pandemic, continued social distancing, masking and avoiding large gatherings are needed until the vaccine is widely administered. It’s also important for a majority of Illinoisans to take the vaccine in order for it to be effective on a broader scale.

“If they do not come out of the ultra-cold freezers and get into the arms of individuals, we make no progress on this pandemic,” she said.

On Wednesday, the state reported another 7,123 confirmed or probable cases of the virus, which drove the seven-day average case positivity rate downward one-tenth of a percentage point to eight and a half.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continued to show a marked decrease as well, as it hit its lowest point in 37 days with 4,793 beds in use by those with the disease. That included 1,045 in intensive care unit beds and 590 on ventilators, both numbers falling from the day prior.

The IDPH also reported another 146 deaths over the previous 24 hours, which brought the death toll to 14,655 among 870,600 confirmed or probable cases and more than 12 million tested since the pandemic began.