Vermeer reaches golden status

Vermeer reaches golden status

TWO GENERATIONS

KEEPING IT KOOL – Vermeer remains a family-owned business that focuses on the customer. Pictured are Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Steve Kool and his father and founder, Junior Kool. (Photo provided).

GOODFIELD – In 1971, Junior Kool, his wife Bev, and three children, Craig, Steve and Susie, moved to Eureka so that Junior could open a new Vermeer dealership. The couple grew up near Pella, Iowa, where a factory is located. He worked his way from sweeping to welding to purchasing and finally he started setting up dealers for the Vermeer Corp. In 1964, he ran a dealership in northern California for a year and he then worked for the Vermeer of Iowa dealership for about four years. Later on, the elder Kool was approached about the possibility of opening a dealership in Central Illinois.

The couple decided the move would be positive for both the business and their family. 

“The great schools in Eureka were the cherry on top,” commented Kelsey Kool, who is Vermeer's marketing manager and also doubles as Steve's daughter and Junior's granddaughter. “Bev and Junior knew that it would be a great place to raise their family and start a business.”

They were right. Over the last half-century, the Kool family and the Vermeer Midwest team members have grown the business to 10 locations. In 2011, they built and moved to the present location, which gave them more visibility and room for growth. 

See full article on May 27 Woodford County Journal newsstands

