Voters receive unofficial applications to request vote by mail ballots

  • Updated
GOP Mailer

EUREKA - Woodford County residents have gotten a bit confused about how he/she should request a ballot to vote by mail in the Nov. 3 election. The confusion has risen from phone calls and mailings voters have received that have left questions about the proper way to request a ballot to vote by mail.

Voters have reported receiving a robocall from 18th Congressional Representative Darin LaHood, which noted he was sending them an application to request a ballot to vote by mail. That call was followed by a mailed pamphlet from the “GOP Remote Vote” which included an application to request a ballot. The literature did not mention LaHood’s name.

About the same time as voters received the GOP Remote Vote mailing, they also received “Official Election Mail” from County Clerk Dawn Kupfer’s office that included instructions and an application to request a vote by mail ballot. A law enacted earlier this year requires Kupfer to send out the application to all voters who have voted in the last two years in any election.

“I had no idea the GOP was sending that mailing out,” Kupfer said. “I have no idea what the intent is or how they plan to get the application requests to me. It has caused massive amounts of confusion.”

She added her office has been inundated with calls that seek clarification. Those calls have kept employees continually busy answering the phone for a solid week, a trend in which Kupfer expects to continue.

See full article on Aug. 6 Woodford County Journal newsstands

