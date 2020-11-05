Voting goes into overtime in Woodford Co.

About 6:45 p.m., Kupfer got calls from election judges at three precincts who notified her they had run out of ballots with voters still standing in line.

Kupfer told the judges to urge the voters to come to the courthouse. The drive from the precincts — 14 miles from El Paso, 10 miles from Metamora and nine miles from Roanoke — might last past 7 p.m. But, Kupfer told the judges to relay the voters’ names. She would tell security guards to let those voters into the courthouse past 7 p.m., while she would keep the polls open for them.

Most of the voters hurried over to town, but several did not. At least one did not have a ride, while others decided to not make the extra effort. All told, as many as 40 voters (included several who waited until the last minute to register at the courthouse) cast ballots past 7 with the last one finishing up at 7:45 p.m.

According to Kupfer, none of the three precincts featured races that were close.

“None of them were affected by the lack of ballots,” she said.

Next election season, Kupfer will remember what happened less than 48 hours ago.

“Going forward, I’ll order more ballots,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0