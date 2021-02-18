Voting information and deadlines

EUREKA - All individuals may register to vote who are U.S. citizens, will be 18 years of age on or before the April 6 consolidated election day, have lived in the state of Illinois and in the precinct of residence 30 days prior to the date of the consolidated election.

If someone is registered, but the voter identification card does not reflect a current address, the individual must report the changes in writing. If there is a name change, he/she must re-register. Registration and name changes requires two forms of identification one with current name and address. March 9 is the last day for voter registration or transfer with the Election Authority and Deputy Registrars before the consolidated election. Online voter registration continues through the Illinois State Board of Election website at www.elections.il.gov from March 10 through March 21.

Grace period registration or change of address will begin on March 10 and ends on April 5 only within the county clerk’s office. Use of the privilege requires the applicant to present two forms of identification one with current name/address and to vote on the day of application.