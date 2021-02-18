Voting information and deadlines

EUREKA - All individuals may register to vote who are U.S. citizens, will be 18 years of age on or before the April 6 consolidated election day, have lived in the state of Illinois and in the precinct of residence 30 days prior to the date of the consolidated election.
If someone is registered, but the voter identification card does not reflect a current address, the individual must report the changes in writing. If there is a name change, he/she must re-register. Registration and name changes requires two forms of identification one with current name and address. March 9 is the last day for voter registration or transfer with the Election Authority and Deputy Registrars before the consolidated election. Online voter registration continues through the Illinois State Board of Election website at www.elections.il.gov from March 10 through March 21.
Grace period registration or change of address will begin on March 10 and ends on April 5 only within the county clerk’s office. Use of the privilege requires the applicant to present two forms of identification one with current name/address and to vote on the day of application.
Vote by mail applications is available now through April 1. Ballots will not be mailed any earlier than Feb. 25, and continue through April 1. Ballots must be postmarked or returned by April 6.
Applications for ballot are available for printable download or online submission at www.woodford-county.org – hover over “government”. Click on voting and election information. Choose vote by mail-online application or vote by mail-ballot application on the left side of screen. An application can also be requested by contacting the Woodford County Clerk’s Office. Ballots will be mailed on Feb. 25.
Early voting will be conducted at the Woodford Co. Courthouse, 115 N. Main St., Eureka. Specifics are as follows:
- Feb. 25-26, (Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- March 1-5, (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- March 8-11, (Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- March 16-19, (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- March 22-26, (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- March 29-31, (Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- April 1, (Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- April 2 (Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- April 3, (Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon)
- April 5, (Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Illinois residents can review registration online by going to www.elections.il.gov and clicking “Voters” and then clicking “Am I registered to vote in Illinois."
With regards to any other questions on registration, contact the circuit clerk's office, (309) 467-3312.