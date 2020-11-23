 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walking trail to encircle lake

Walking trail to encircle lake

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
IN THE EARLY STAGES

ANOTHER OPTION - A new trail is that will encircle Eureka Lake got started this past week. It is being excavated by Bernard Krumholz Trucking with the asphalt portion to be in place sometime next spring (Woodford County Journal/Mark Barra).

EUREKA - The long-planned extension of the walking trail at the lake is underway. When complete, there will be pavement around the entire lake.  

“I’m excited to have another way for people to enjoy the lake and make it be safer and more accessible," Mayor Scott Zimmer said. "We are blessed to have such a beautiful lake and need to maximize the opportunities for people to enjoy it.”  

Currently, excavation and laying of a rock base is taking place. It’s expected that asphalt pavement will be laid by next spring.

See full article on Nov. 26 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Teachers deal with COVID
News

Teachers deal with COVID

  • Updated

Editor’s note: This is the first of a two-part series about how teachers are coping to adapt to the pandemic in the classroom, as well as with…

News

Eureka woman jailed over incident

  • Updated

BLOOMINGTON – A resident of Eureka remains in McLean County Jail after an altercation that left a man with a portion of a chair leg stuck in h…

News

Driver services to be idle for a bit

  • Updated

SPRINGFIELD - Driver facilities throughout the Land of Lincoln will be shut down for nearly three weeks due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. Th…

News

Accident results in a death

  • Updated

GERMANTOWN HILLS – A Metamora man died Friday when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck just east of this Woodford County community.

Blood will tell
News

Blood will tell

  • Updated

EUREKA - Was it murder? Was it suicide? Sometimes, the bloodstain patterns at the scene hold the key to those questions. That’s why Eureka Col…

News

RUMC activities postponed

  • Updated

Due to restrictions as a result of COVID-19, three popular events sponsored by the Roanoke United Methodist Church have been postponed. This i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News