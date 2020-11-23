Walking trail to encircle lake

EUREKA - The long-planned extension of the walking trail at the lake is underway. When complete, there will be pavement around the entire lake.
“I’m excited to have another way for people to enjoy the lake and make it be safer and more accessible," Mayor Scott Zimmer said. "We are blessed to have such a beautiful lake and need to maximize the opportunities for people to enjoy it.”
Currently, excavation and laying of a rock base is taking place. It’s expected that asphalt pavement will be laid by next spring.
See full article on Nov. 26 Woodford County Journal newsstands
