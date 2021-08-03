Watermelon party, caring neighbors subjects of local woman’s children’s book

EUREKA – Deb Young knows the importance of helping young people feel valued and loved. That’s one reason the former librarian wrote a children’s book.

“All children want to be listened to – to feel like they matter,” said Young, who retired as district library coordinator from Roanoke-Benson School District No. 60 in 2014. “When students walked into my office, if I could see there was something they needed to talk about, I would drop everything. Kids just want your time."

With care for children in mind, Young wrote her recently released first children’s book titled “Watermelon Party.” It recounts a real-life attentive and kindhearted couple in their 70s who lived in her neighborhood in the village of Timewell in Brown County, located in the western portion of the state. The childless couple hosted watermelon parties for the neighborhood children, which enlivened the long summer days of bike riding and Red Rover games.

See full article on Aug. 5 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0