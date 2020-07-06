WCJ now open

WCJ now open

EUREKA - The Woodford County Journal, located at 1926 S. Main St., has re-opened for business. This is the first time that has occurred in nearly three and a half months.

Hours remain the same, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

