WCJ office to reopen next week

  Updated
EUREKA - The Woodford County Journal, located at 1926 S. Main St., will reopen for business this coming Tuesday after two-plus month because of the coronavirus. The office has been closed to the public since March 20.

Staff will be taking precautionary measures, as they will wear masks while assisting customers. All customers will be required to wear a mask. There will be no exceptions. Office hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

