Wind energy has been around a while

ROANOKE – While meetings have been in place about a proposed new wind farm to be located east of town, wind energy has been around since the beginning of time. According to the American Wind Energy Association, it is also known as wind power and refers to the process of creating electricity using the wind or air flows that occur naturally in the earth’s atmosphere. Modern wind turbines are used to capture kinetic energy from the wind and generate electricity.

Although wind farms are relatively new, wind energy has been around since the beginning of time. Historians believe as early as 3000 Before Christ (B.C.), boats were propelled on rivers by using a mast.

By the 1600s, the first windmills in America were likely built in colonial Virginia, the New England region and New York. They were simple, uncomplicated machines and wind mill technology slowed for decades.