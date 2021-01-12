 Skip to main content
Wind energy has been around a while

USING THE WIND

A DISTINCT POSSIBILITY - A wind farm, such as the one pictured, could pop up between Roanoke and Benson (Photo provided).

ROANOKE – While meetings have been in place about a proposed new wind farm to be located east of town, wind energy has been around since the beginning of time. According to the American Wind Energy Association, it is also known as wind power and refers to the process of creating electricity using the wind or air flows that occur naturally in the earth’s atmosphere. Modern wind turbines are used to capture kinetic energy from the wind and generate electricity.

Although wind farms are relatively new, wind energy has been around since the beginning of time. Historians believe as early as 3000 Before Christ (B.C.), boats were propelled on rivers by using a mast.

By the 1600s, the first windmills in America were likely built in colonial Virginia, the New England region and New York. They were simple, uncomplicated machines and wind mill technology slowed for decades.

“Technology has improved immensely over the last decade and wind turbines today are producing two to three times more power than turbines a decade ago,” said Amy Kurt, Senior Manager of Regional Government Affairs for EDP Renewables, who are also owners of several Illinois wind farms including the Twin Groves I in McLean County, the Rail Splitter Wind Farm in Logan and Tazewell Counties and the Hilltopper Wind Farm in Logan Co. “That means we can put in fewer than half as many turbines to produce the same amount of electricity.”

See full article on Jan. 14 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

