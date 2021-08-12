Woman killed in southern part of county

GOODFIELD - A preliminary autopsy conducted Tuesday found a 22-year-old woman in a single-vehicle crash near Goodfield died of multiple blunt force injuries.

According to Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman, Grace E. Welch was pronounced dead on Monday at 9:50 p.m. at the scene of the crash along Interstate 74 near Exit 112.

According to the preliminary investigation, Welch was traveling east on I-74 when she left the roadway and drove through the median before coming back in the eastbound lanes. Ruestman indicated her vehicle rolled several times.

He added Welch was ejected from the vehicle. Toxicology results are pending.

Welch was living in Colorado, but she was in the area visiting family in McLean Co. and also in the Quad Cities area. She was in the process of moving to McLean Co.

The eastbound lanes of I-74 were closed for about three hours between Goodfield and Carlock before they were re-opened in wee hours of Tuesday morning. The crash remains under investigation by the Woodford Co. Sheriff’s Office.

