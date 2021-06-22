Woodford approves home baking ordinance

EUREKA - The Woodford County Board approved an ordinance at a June 15 meeting that allows home baking businesses located in unincorporated areas to operate on a legal basis. According to county offices committee chair Jason Spence, the ordinance was introduced when he learned nothing was in place for unincorporated residences, unlike many municipalities. He drafted it and also noted state ordinances that govern food handling allow local governmental units to put one in place to make such businesses legal.

Nicknamed the “cupcake ordinance,” it legalizes the sale of cakes, pies, pastries, cookies and other baked goods that are not potentially hazardous. Some types of homemade goods are not allowed such as custard pies because of high risk contaminants.

While the ordinance legalizes the home-based businesses, it does not go far in regulating them. According to Paul Wilkins with the county health department, bakers do not have to register with them or take a food handling course.

“We would never know who’s out there to answer a complaint,” said Wilkins to the committee.

