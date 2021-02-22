Woodford approves police contract with Washburn

EUREKA - At a Feb. 16 meeting, the Woodford County Board approved a contract with the Village of Washburn to supply 40 hours of dedicated police patrols, which will go into effect on March 1.

Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword presented the contract to the county board. He added the Sheriff’s Department and the Washburn board had been discussing the contract for a few months, as village officials weighed options of whether to keep its own police department or reach an agreement with the county.

While Tipsword could not affirm all the reasons the Washburn board decided to dissolve its own police department, it is likely due to a number of factors small-town police departments are currently facing.

“Small-town departments are having trouble keeping and retaining police officers,” Tipsword said. “We’re a little bigger, but we’re not immune to it.”

He pointed out bigger departments pay more in wages and officers leave smaller departments to take advantage of better pay, which cause a lot of staff turnover. Coupled with the need for more required equipment and training regulations that will likely go into effect soon, small towns are finding it hard to maintain the cost of keeping their own police forces.

See full article on Feb. 25 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

