 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodford approves police contract with Washburn

Woodford approves police contract with Washburn

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - At a Feb. 16 meeting, the Woodford County Board approved a contract with the Village of Washburn to supply 40 hours of dedicated police patrols, which will go into effect on March 1.

Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword presented the contract to the county board. He added the Sheriff’s Department and the Washburn board had been discussing the contract for a few months, as village officials weighed options of whether to keep its own police department or reach an agreement with the county.

While Tipsword could not affirm all the reasons the Washburn board decided to dissolve its own police department, it is likely due to a number of factors small-town police departments are currently facing.

“Small-town departments are having trouble keeping and retaining police officers,” Tipsword said. “We’re a little bigger, but we’re not immune to it.”

He pointed out bigger departments pay more in wages and officers leave smaller departments to take advantage of better pay, which cause a lot of staff turnover. Coupled with the need for more required equipment and training regulations that will likely go into effect soon, small towns are finding it hard to maintain the cost of keeping their own police forces.

See full article on Feb. 25 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EmaJo Cakes opens in Roanoke
News

EmaJo Cakes opens in Roanoke

  • Updated

ROANOKE - When Chenoa Tolan’s daughter turned a year old, she knew she wanted to be the one to make a decorated cake for the monumental occasion.

New owner has ties to Busy Corner
News

New owner has ties to Busy Corner

  • Updated

GOODFIELD - It simmered on the back burner for a while, but Derek Vollmer’s recipe for a fruitful career is finally ready to serve. 

News

Dollar General arrives in Goodfield

  • Updated

GOODFIELD - Dollar General opened up its doors for business this past Wednesday at 101 Commercial St. According to company spokesperson Angela…

COVID-19 vaccine starts in Woodford
News

COVID-19 vaccine starts in Woodford

  • Updated

EUREKA - Hillary Aggertt, the administrator at the Woodford County Health Department, has informed local officials the initial shipment of the…

News

Voting information and deadlines

  • Updated

EUREKA - All individuals may register to vote who are U.S. citizens, will be 18 years of age on or before the April 6 consolidated election da…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News