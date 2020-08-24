Woodford approves temporary polling place changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - Some Woodford County voters who plan to vote in person at the polls on Nov. 3 will find their polling places have been relocated due to constraints mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.

At this past Tuesday's meeting, the county board gave the green light for temporary changes in relocating several polling places on the recommendation of both the clerk and the county offices committee.

“The county clerk had to move five polling places, mostly due to COVID issues,” committee chair Jason Spence told the board.

Nursing homes and senior living complexes that are normally used as polling places will not be used due to Illinois Department of Public Health mandates that state-only staff and residents are allowed on the premises.

