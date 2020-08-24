 Skip to main content
Woodford approves temporary polling place changes

Woodford approves temporary polling place changes

EUREKA - Some Woodford County voters who plan to vote in person at the polls on Nov. 3 will find their polling places have been relocated due to constraints mandated by the COVID-19 pandemic and other reasons.

At this past Tuesday's meeting, the county board gave the green light for temporary changes in relocating several polling places on the recommendation of both the clerk and the county offices committee.

“The county clerk had to move five polling places, mostly due to COVID issues,” committee chair Jason Spence told the board.

Nursing homes and senior living complexes that are normally used as polling places will not be used due to Illinois Department of Public Health mandates that state-only staff and residents are allowed on the premises. 

See full article on Aug. 27 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

