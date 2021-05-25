Woodford approves Tri-County Board reorganization

EUREKA - The Woodford County Board approved a resolution at a May 18 meeting that amends its contract with the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission (TCRPC) and changes the format of the organization’s board along with the Peoria Pekin Urbanized Area Transportation Study (PPUATS) board. The two boards are merging into one to be more efficient in planning and allocating federal money for transportation projects.

“We feel this puts us in a very strong position for the use of public funds,” said TCPRC Executive Director Eric Miller, who was present at the meeting. “It helps define who has which responsibility.”

The new format will include a wider geographical distribution of board members. Previously, the TCRPC had seven members from each county that comprised the 21-member board. This will go into effect on July 1.

