 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodford approves Tri-County Board reorganization

Woodford approves Tri-County Board reorganization

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

EUREKA - The Woodford County Board approved a resolution at a May 18 meeting that amends its contract with the Tri-County Regional Planning Commission (TCRPC) and changes the format of the organization’s board along with the Peoria Pekin Urbanized Area Transportation Study (PPUATS) board. The two boards are merging into one to be more efficient in planning and allocating federal money for transportation projects.

“We feel this puts us in a very strong position for the use of public funds,” said TCPRC Executive Director Eric Miller, who was present at the meeting. “It helps define who has which responsibility.”

The new format will include a wider geographical distribution of board members. Previously, the TCRPC had seven members from each county that comprised the 21-member board. This will go into effect on July 1.

See full article on May 27 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vermeer reaches golden status
News

Vermeer reaches golden status

  • Updated

GOODFIELD – In 1971, Junior Kool, his wife Bev, and three children, Craig, Steve and Susie, moved to Eureka so that Junior could open a new Ve…

+4
Kennell creating her own art
News

Kennell creating her own art

  • Updated

ROANOKE- There are times when this world seems to be moving a little too fast in the form of technology, communication, entertainment- it can …

Changes on Eureka board
News

Changes on Eureka board

  • Updated

EUREKA - At Monday night's meeting, which doubled as the first one of the 2022 fiscal year, the town board ushered in an era with a new presid…

Roanoke seats new members
News

Roanoke seats new members

  • Updated

ROANOKE - At Monday evening's meeting, the village board reviewed results from last month's election and also reorganized the board to begin i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News