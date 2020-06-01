Woodford board critical of Pritzker

EUREKA - At a special meeting this past Tuesday, the Woodford County Board adopted a position paper that criticized Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s action in extending his executive order that outlined coronavirus procedures. However, they stopped short of taking action to approve any part of an alternate plan.

The piece, authored by board member Richard Hill, encourages residents to make their own healthcare decisions wisely, but also criticizes the actions taken by the Governor in regulating those decisions.

“(The Executive Order extension) is very disconcerting to me,” Hill said. “I’ve created a statement expressing the disapproval we feel.”

The paper labels Pritzker's action as overreaching his authority and as a violation of individual liberties that violates the Constitution. While the piece will likely have little or no effect on changing the order, but as elected officials, the board wants citizens to know it is an abuse of power.

See full article on June 4 Woodford County Journal newsstands

