Woodford cases go up considerably

"With more openings in our community and more movement of people, we see more risk of exposure and opportunities for transmission of the virus," McKnight said. "To help control the spread of COVID-19, remember to wash your hands, watch your distance (keep at least six feet away from others) and wear a face covering."

According to McKnight, more than 15,400 residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is two percent and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 9 is just under two and a half percent.

Meanwhile, the Tazewell Co. Health Department reported on Friday six more cases for a new total of 164 confirmed cases since March. But, they also reported that six more people have recovered from COVID, which brought the number of recoveries up to 125.

The LaSalle Co. Health Department reported 18 new cases for a grand total of 272. But, six more county residents have recovered from COVID, for a total of 185.

The Logan Co. Health Department had four new cases for a total of 23. All but four are self-isolating. Of the 23, 15 have recovered.

Statewide, IDPH on Friday reported 1,317 new cases and 25 additional deaths that include a Peoria Co. woman in her 90s and a Montgomery Co. man in the same age demographic.