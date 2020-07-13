Woodford cases go up considerably

Coronavirus cases in Woodford County rose by double digits within the past week (20 to be exact). There a total of nine on Thursday, three more Friday and eight on Monday for a total of 54.
In McLean Co., 16 more cases were confirmed on Friday, so a total of 56 residents have been diagnosed with the virus in the past week and a half. The health department tallied 321 the number of residents who have had confirmed cases since March 19. According to health department administrator Jessica McKnight, out-of-state travel has accounted for some of the recent increase in cases. Of the 309 cases, 257 have recovered (four more than Thursday), 47 are isolated at home (six more than Sunday) and one is hospitalized.
Fifteen residents have died of the virus since March, including a woman in her 70s, whose death was announced on Tuesday, and a woman in her 80s, whose death last month was confirmed on Thursday. According to McKnight, the death of the woman in her 70s was attributed to out-of-state travel. She added the woman in her 80s was part of last month's outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Bloomington.
"The McLean County Health Department was notified (Thursday) that the IDPH (Illinois Department of Public Health) had classified the death from last month as COVID-related," McKnight said.
She has encouraged residents considering travel to be aware of whether COVID is spreading where they're considering going.
"With more openings in our community and more movement of people, we see more risk of exposure and opportunities for transmission of the virus," McKnight said. "To help control the spread of COVID-19, remember to wash your hands, watch your distance (keep at least six feet away from others) and wear a face covering."
According to McKnight, more than 15,400 residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is two percent and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through July 9 is just under two and a half percent.
Meanwhile, the Tazewell Co. Health Department reported on Friday six more cases for a new total of 164 confirmed cases since March. But, they also reported that six more people have recovered from COVID, which brought the number of recoveries up to 125.
The LaSalle Co. Health Department reported 18 new cases for a grand total of 272. But, six more county residents have recovered from COVID, for a total of 185.
The Logan Co. Health Department had four new cases for a total of 23. All but four are self-isolating. Of the 23, 15 have recovered.
Statewide, IDPH on Friday reported 1,317 new cases and 25 additional deaths that include a Peoria Co. woman in her 90s and a Montgomery Co. man in the same age demographic.
Since COVID hit Illinois in March, 154,799 people have had confirmed cases of the novel virus and 7,193 have died.
According to the IDPH, the preliminary positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 9 is almost three percent. As of Thursday night, 1,436 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!