Woodford concludes year on fiscal high note; board member resigns

EUREKA - The county board ended its fiscal year on a high note with its general fund balance close to $6 million, treasurer Melissa Andrews noted at a meeting this past Tuesday evening.

“At the beginning of the year, we anticipated reducing it by $1 million and ended up reducing it by $135,000,” Andrews said. “We’re doing pretty good.”

The total balance of all accounts at the end of the fiscal year was $22,498,583.32, an overall increase of around $2.1 million.

In addition, Josh Davis has resigned from his post in District II due to an impending move out of state. Davis told board chair John Krug he will submit a formal resignation in writing. Once that occurs, the Republican Central Committee will recommend an individual to replace Davis and then Krug will submit that person's name for a vote before the board.

See full article on Dec. 24 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0