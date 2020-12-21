 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woodford concludes year on fiscal high note; board member resigns

Woodford concludes year on fiscal high note; board member resigns

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

EUREKA - The county board ended its fiscal year on a high note with its general fund balance close to $6 million, treasurer Melissa Andrews noted at a meeting this past Tuesday evening.

“At the beginning of the year, we anticipated reducing it by $1 million and ended up reducing it by $135,000,” Andrews said. “We’re doing pretty good.”

The total balance of all accounts at the end of the fiscal year was $22,498,583.32, an overall increase of around $2.1 million.

In addition, Josh Davis has resigned from his post in District II due to an impending move out of state. Davis told board chair John Krug he will submit a formal resignation in writing. Once that occurs, the Republican Central Committee will recommend an individual to replace Davis and then Krug will submit that person's name for a vote before the board.

See full article on Dec. 24 Woodford Co. Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

News

New information on Goodfield fire

  • Updated

EUREKA – A possible new lead is being reviewed regarding the fire that killed five people just northeast of Goodfield nearly 20 months ago. Th…

News

Benson conducts caucus

  • Updated

BENSON - The People's Party held its bi-annual non-partisan caucus Dec. 7 at village hall. Nominations were made for a trio of individuals, it…

Vaccine cut for Illinois
News

Vaccine cut for Illinois

  • Updated

SPRINGFIELD – On Wednesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state has been advised it will receive roughly half of the shipment of COVID-19 v…

News

Caucus happens in Roanoke

  • Updated

ROANOKE -  The Citizens Party held its bi-annual caucus on Monday evening with 32 people in attendance. Local residents were nominated to serv…

+2
EC hires new VP
News

EC hires new VP

  • Updated

EUREKA – Josem Diaz will become vice president for advancement at Eureka College on Feb. 1. That was announced on Thursday. He is currently an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News