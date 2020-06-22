Woodford has another case

With one new case on Friday, Woodford County now has a total of 32 as it relates to the coronavirus.
Meanwhile, in McLean Co., the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus since March 19 is at 253, with 219 recovered, 13 at home in isolation and none hospitalized, according to the health department. Friday was the 12th straight day the department reported that no one was hospitalized because of the virus. Thirteen residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.
More than 10,600 McLean Co. residents have been tested for COVID-19, meaning the rate of those testing positive is about two percent.
The Tazewell Co. Health Department announced five new COVID cases on Friday — one day after six new cases was announced — bringing number of residents who have confirmed cases of the virus at 109 since March. According to Health Department communications manager Sara Sparkman, one of the five is a resident of Reflections Memory Care in Washington. On Thursday, the department was monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at Reflections. Of the 109 in Tazewell Co., 75 have recovered, 24 are at home in isolation, three are hospitalized and seven have died.
The Logan Co. Health Department announced on Friday one new coronavirus case, a person in their 50s who is isolating at home. That brings to 13 the number of residents of Logan County who have had confirmed COVID cases. Eleven of the 13 have recovered.
LaSalle and Livingston Counties each reported cases. LaSalle had five, which raised its total to 188, while Livingston’s went from 37 to 38. The new Livingston Co. case was a woman in her 50s who was asymptomatic at the time of testing and has been released from isolation.
The McLean Co. Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported Friday that 114 people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean Co. Fairgrounds on the west side of Bloomington. The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. Individuals may arrive by car, may walk up or arrive by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive in Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 692 new cases on Friday and 44 additional deaths, including the death of a Champaign Co. man in his 70s and a Peoria Co. woman in her 90s.
Since COVID-19 hit the state earlier this year, 135,470 people have been diagnosed and 6,580 have died.
