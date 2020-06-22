Woodford has another case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With one new case on Friday, Woodford County now has a total of 32 as it relates to the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in McLean Co., the total number of people who have been diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus since March 19 is at 253, with 219 recovered, 13 at home in isolation and none hospitalized, according to the health department. Friday was the 12th straight day the department reported that no one was hospitalized because of the virus. Thirteen residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.

More than 10,600 McLean Co. residents have been tested for COVID-19, meaning the rate of those testing positive is about two percent.

The Tazewell Co. Health Department announced five new COVID cases on Friday — one day after six new cases was announced — bringing number of residents who have confirmed cases of the virus at 109 since March. According to Health Department communications manager Sara Sparkman, one of the five is a resident of Reflections Memory Care in Washington. On Thursday, the department was monitoring a COVID-19 outbreak at Reflections. Of the 109 in Tazewell Co., 75 have recovered, 24 are at home in isolation, three are hospitalized and seven have died.