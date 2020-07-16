Woodford has more cases, as the county nears 60

Three more coronavirus cases on Wednesday raised Woodford County’s total to 57. Other cases were reported in the counties of LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Tazewell.
A fifth Normal firefighter also tested positive for COVID, related to four cases that were confirmed earlier this week. Because he was in a group that was already in quarantine, "there was no risk of any additional exposures related to his case," Normal Fire Department spokesperson Matt Swaney said Wednesday.
"Our ability to provide our services to the town has not been affected," Swaney said. "We are operating as usual."
Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean Co. on Wednesday, which meant 23 additional residents have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week. According to County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight, nine more residents have recovered from the virus.
While the four is a decrease from the 12 new cases announced on Tuesday, 72 residents have been diagnosed with the virus since July 3. Some 337 county residents have had confirmed cases of the virus since March 19. Of the 337, 269 have recovered (nine more than Tuesday), 49 are at home in isolation (five fewer than Tuesday) and four remain hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday.
In addition, 15 residents have died of COVID since March. The most recent death was last week. According to McKnight, more than 16,800 residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is two percent and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through Tuesday is just over two percent.
"We are asking that everyone continue to work together to help minimize and control the spread of COVID-19," McKnight said. "It's important for us all to remember the 3Ws — washing our hands, wearing a mask or face covering and watching our distance," meaning staying at least 6 away from people outside our household.
On Sunday, Normal City Manager Pam Reece indicated four firefighters had tested positive for COVID and 11 others were in quarantine after one firefighter returned to work and unknowingly exposed colleagues.
According to Swaney, test results since then have confirmed that one of the firefighters in quarantine has COVID, meaning five have COVID and another 10 remain in isolation pending COVID test results.
"The positive cases are all exhibiting (COVID) symptoms and are still quarantined at home and are not hospitalized," Swaney said. "Other than the positive cases, we expect the others that are in isolation to return to duty this weekend."
