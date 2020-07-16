Woodford has more cases, as the county reaches 60

Six more coronavirus cases has raised Woodford County’s total to 60, which included one death, their third. Other cases were reported in the counties of LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Tazewell.
A fifth Normal firefighter also tested positive for COVID, related to four cases that were confirmed earlier this week. Because he was in a group that was already in quarantine, "there was no risk of any additional exposures related to his case," said Normal Fire Department spokesperson Matt Swaney.
"Our ability to provide our services to the town has not been affected," Swaney said. "We are operating as usual."
A total of 14 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in McLean Co., which has given them 50 additional residents have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week. According to County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight, nine more residents have recovered from the virus.
She added a reason for the uptick in cases is due to a combination of summer parties and travel since the Independence Day weekend.
While the four is a decrease from the 12 new cases announced on Tuesday, 99 residents have been diagnosed with the virus since July 3. A total of 364 county residents have had confirmed cases of the virus since March 19. Of the 364, 288 have recovered (nine more than Tuesday), 59 are at home in isolation (six more than Thursday) and two remain hospitalized, one fewer than Thursday.
In addition, 15 residents have died of COVID since March. The most recent death was last week. According to McKnight, more than 17,800 residents have been tested for COVID, the cumulative rate of those testing positive is two percent and the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate through Thursday is two and a half percent.
"We are asking that everyone continue to work together to help minimize and control the spread of COVID-19," McKnight said. "It's important for us all to remember the 3Ws — washing our hands, wearing a mask or face covering and watching our distance," meaning staying at least 6 away from people outside our household.
On Sunday, Normal City Manager Pam Reece indicated four firefighters had tested positive for COVID and 11 others were in quarantine after one firefighter returned to work and unknowingly exposed colleagues.
According to Swaney, test results since then have confirmed that one of the firefighters in quarantine has COVID, meaning five have COVID and another 10 remain in isolation pending COVID test results.
"The positive cases are all exhibiting (COVID) symptoms and are still quarantined at home and are not hospitalized," Swaney said. "Other than the positive cases, we expect the others that are in isolation to return to duty this weekend."
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,384 new cases Friday and 22 additional deaths. All told, Illinois has 159,334 people diagnosed with the virus and 7,272 have died. As of Thursday evening, 1,431 Illinoisans are hospitalized due to the virus.
